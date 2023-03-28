'I remember thinking this will never happen again': School shooting survivor speaks out on Nashville shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The survivor of one of Kentucky's first school shootings is speaking out after the latest attack in Nashville.

Nathan Thompson was just a teenager when a gunman entered East Carter High School in 1993.

He held Thompson and 21 of his classmates hostage and killed two people.

A conservative his whole life and supporter of the second amendment, he is now an advocate for more gun control.

But he said it wasn't his incident that changed his mind.

It was seeing tragedies like Uvalde and what happened Monday in Nashville continue to unfold.

"I wasn't thinking about East Carter when I was listening to my wife reading some of those details and when I started digging into it myself. I wasn't thinking about my situation," said Thompson.

He said it's important to take trauma and PTSD seriously and loved ones should be patient while helping victims navigate their emotions.

