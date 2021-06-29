'I saw every color': Young Reds fan from Jessamine County sees game with a new lens

(LEX 18) — Colton Hurst, 12, of Jessamine County, will never forget the Reds game he attended last Friday night—and not because of what happened on the field.

Hurst attended the game with his parents, teammates, and their families while in town for a baseball tournament. Before the game, his parents surprised him with a pair of EnChroma glasses, designed for people with red-green color blindness.

"I put them on, and I was shocked," Hurst recalled. "Because I saw red. Everything was full of color."

Jason Hurst, Colton's dad, said the glasses were an early birthday gift that he and his wife bought months earlier.

"We knew we were going to a Reds game, and I was like, 'Well, it's the perfect way to see red for the first time,'" Jason Hurst said.

Hurst said he became emotional while filming his son's reaction—a response that was shared by thousands who viewed the video on Twitter.

The tweet was shared by former UK Basketball star Rex Chapman, and the family has been contacted by multiple outlets, including Barstool Sports.

"It was like every video that we've seen of people putting those glasses on and seeing that instantaneous joy," Jason Hurst said. "We were just hoping he would have it, and he did have it."