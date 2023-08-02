Watch Now
'I still can't believe it': Kentucky man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 02, 2023
(LEX 18) — A northern Kentucky man matched five numbers on a Powerball ticket from Saturday night's drawing, winning $1 million.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was one number short of winning the $60 million jackpot.

He matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball.

The man got an email from officials informing him he had won the $1 million prize.

He received a check from lottery headquarters for $715,000 after taxes.

According to lottery officials, he plans to use the money to help his family and save for retirement.

