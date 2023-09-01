'I took a selfie with it': Man wins $500,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man won $500,000 after buying a ticket from a Kentucky Lottery vending machine at the Meijer on Houston Road in Florence.

According to lottery officials, Daniel Reffitt was going to buy a Fast Play ticket but decided last second to purchase a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket.

Reffitt scratched the ticket off at the store, beginning with the winning numbers followed by his matching numbers. He told officials the first spot he scratched was the "auto" symbol, meaning he won the game's top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

After realizing he had won, he gave $100 each to some workers sitting close by, which he called an early Christmas gift.

Reffitt even said he took a selfie with the ticket.

After taxes, Reffitt walked away with a check for $357,500 and said he planned to pay some bills with it.

Meijer will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.