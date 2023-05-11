'I was in complete shock': Georgetown woman wins $50,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown woman has won $50,000 after playing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Christina Ballman stopped at Clark's Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike in Georgetown to fill her cup with ice. She then decided to purchase a $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

Ballman put the ticket on her lap while she drove to Lexington.

Once arriving at her destination, she scratched the ticket, which revealed the "auto" symbol, meaning that she had won a $50,000 prize.

Kentucky Lottery

Ballman received a check after taxes for $35,750.

She told lottery officials that she had recently lost her job after 16 years and planned to pay off her car.

Clark's Pump-N-Shop will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.