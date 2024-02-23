'I was relieved': Bowling Green man discovers $50,000 win after finding lost lottery ticket

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bowling Green man discovered he won $50,000 after finding his lost Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.

According to lottery officials, Mark Perdue bought a ticket for the October 30 drawing at AM Express in Bowling Green. Perdue says he went back to the store a week later, and the owner told him that he had won the lottery, and she knew because she had him on video purchasing it.

Perdue and his wife searched for over three months for the lost ticket, thinking they had thrown it away.

He told lottery officials that he inspected a company vehicle while at work in early February, where he discovered the ticket.

Perdue told lottery officials that the company vehicles are rarely driven, and the ticket must have fallen out of his pocket the last time he drove it.

Kentucky Lottery

He and his wife received a check for $36,000 after taxes and plans to pay off bills and take a trip with the winnings.

AM Express will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.