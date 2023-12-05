'I was so excited': Lexington man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man won $100,000 after purchasing a Kentucky Lottery Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Ricardo Vasquez stopped at the Speedway on Winchester Road in Lexington, where he bought the ticket.

When he returned to his vehicle, he scratched off the ticket and realized that he matched the candle symbol to win the game's top prize.

Kentucky Lottery

Vasquez received a check for $71,500 after taxes and said he plans to pay off his car and put the rest in the bank.

Speedway will get $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.