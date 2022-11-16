'I was speechless': Kentucky man wins $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

(LEX 18) — A man has won $777,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say Eddie Polston, of Munfordville, Kentucky, purchased the $20 Mega 7's Limited Edition ticket last Tuesday at the Five Star on Main Street in Munfordville. He went to work where he scratched the ticket off.

When Polston came to the last spot on his ticket, he revealed the "777" symbol, indicating the prize located below is multiplied by seven.

The prize amount shown was $111,000, making it $777,000 after the multiplier was applied.

Polston took the ticket back to the store to confirm his big win.

"She (store clerk) scanned it and screamed so loud. I was speechless," he said. "I couldn't hold onto anything. I dropped the ticket because I was shaking so bad," Polston told lottery officials.

The Hart County man drove to lottery headquarters the next day where he received a check for $551,670. He told officials he hadn’t slept at all and that once he got the check in the bank, he would be able to sleep. Polston says he plans to pay off bills with his winnings.

Five Star will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.