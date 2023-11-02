Iconic rock band Green Day coming to Cincinnati in August 2024

CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — An Iconic rock band known for their hit songs "American Idiot" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" will soon perform at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Green Day, with special guests the Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid and the Linda Lindas are stopping in Ohio as part of their "The Saviors Tour," powered by Monster Energy.

The Citi pre-sale will be the first opportunity to get tickets beginning on Nov. 7. Fans can also sign up for Green Day's mailing list by Nov. 7 to get first access to pre-sale tickets. Additional pre-sales will also run through the week ahead on the general ticket sales, which begin on Nov. 10 on GreenDay.com, according to a news release.

The tour will also feature a VIP experience, which will include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to the Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merchandise and more.

For more details, visit GreenDay.com.