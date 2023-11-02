Watch Now
News

Actions

Iconic rock band Green Day coming to Cincinnati in August 2024

GREEN DAY - Photo Credit - Emmie America.jpg
Emmie America
GreenDay 010
GREEN DAY - Photo Credit - Emmie America.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-02T12:55:05-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 12:55:05-04

CINCINNATI, Oh. (LEX 18) — An Iconic rock band known for their hit songs "American Idiot" and "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" will soon perform at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Green Day, with special guests the Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid and the Linda Lindas are stopping in Ohio as part of their "The Saviors Tour," powered by Monster Energy.

The Citi pre-sale will be the first opportunity to get tickets beginning on Nov. 7. Fans can also sign up for Green Day's mailing list by Nov. 7 to get first access to pre-sale tickets. Additional pre-sales will also run through the week ahead on the general ticket sales, which begin on Nov. 10 on GreenDay.com, according to a news release.

The tour will also feature a VIP experience, which will include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to the Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merchandise and more.

For more details, visit GreenDay.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18