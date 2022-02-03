Icy and Dicey: Stocking up ahead of the storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Kentucky under a state of emergency in anticipation of a major winter storm, Governor Andy Beshear and emergency management officials are urging people to avoid traveling on the roads.

"The best way to stay safe is to not get on the roads if they are dangerous," the governor said Wednesday.

LEX 18's StormTracker Weather Team has warned that ice accumulation could reach 0.25"-0.5" by Friday morning, with isolated spots up to 0.75".

"No one wants to deal with an ice storm," said John Bobel, the public information officer with Lexington Emergency Management. "But we don't have a choice. It's going to happen. It's just a matter of how much."

Bobel said that significant ice coating on power lines and trees could lead to power outages.

"Those take a while to restore," he warned.

Bobel urged people to stock up their homes with essential items, like non-perishable food, a first aid kit, batteries, and extra medicine.

He also recommended families huddle together in one room if the power goes out.

"Try to cut that room off from the rest of the home or the apartment," he said. "It's easier to stay warm in one room than wandering around the entire house or apartment."

For those who need to travel Thursday, Bobel said it is imperative people are prepared.

"My father always taught me in bad weather to make sure you had a full tank full of gas," said Edward Farmer, who got stuck on I-64 during a major storm last month. "You never know where you're going to be."

Emergency management officials advise people who do drive to keep in their cars the following: a snow shovel, brush, water and snacks, blankets, warm clothes, jumper cables, sand/kitty litter, and a flashlight.