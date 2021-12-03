'I’m Coming Home': Anchor Dia Davidson is returning to LEX 18 News at Sunrise

LEX 18 anchor Dia Davidson will reunite with co-anchor Chris Goodman and StormTracker meteorologist Tom Ackerman in the mornings when she returns to LEX 18 News at Sunrise later this month.

“Sunrise is my home. It’s always been my home. Even when I’ve been on other shows here at LEX 18, my heart has always been with Sunrise,” Davidson said.

Davidson anchored LEX 18 News at Sunrise from 2001 to 2009 and worked alongside Ackerman and Goodman during that stretch.

“When you turn on the TV and you see me, Chris, and Tom, they’re people you’ve known and grown up with for 20 years. And so that’s family, that’s connectivity, and that’s trust,” Davidson said.

Davidson has anchored several different shows at LEX 18 during her 21 years at the station. Currently, she anchors LEX 18 News at Noon, LEX 18 News at 4:00, and LEX 18 News at 5:30. Davidson will remain the co-anchor of LEX 18 News at Noon in her new role.

In November, Sunrise co-anchor Claire Crouch announced she would be leaving LEX 18 after six years at the station. Her last day is December 8th.

In case you missed it this morning - I made an announcement on @LEX18News at #Sunrise!



We handled it the only way we know...by laughing! I so desperately did not want to cry (yet). But please know my heart is torn in two, excited for the future but sad to leave my Sunrise fam. pic.twitter.com/2iVWWjNYWI — Claire Crouch (@clairecrouch) November 19, 2021

Davidson will rejoin Goodman and Ackerman on December 13th. LEX 18 News at Sunrise airs 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. Monday thru Friday.