'I’m hurt, he’s missed, he’s loved': Woman grieves fiancé shot and killed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The fiancée of the man who was shot and killed in Lexington Friday evening is struggling to come to terms with her grief.

Jojo Miller still can’t wrap her head around what happened. She and her fiancé Justin Cooke were at the Marathon gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Lexington when someone started shooting at them.

“Feels like we were ambushed,” Miller said. “There’s nothing we could have done.”

Both she and Cooke were hit. She was released from the hospital after staying overnight.

“I’m hurt, he’s missed, he’s loved,” Miller said. “He’s always going to be remembered.”

She describes Cooke as someone who will be missed by many, saying he was a loving, gentle and caring father who would do anything for anybody. She grew emotional when talking about him.

"It needs to get out how good a man he was and how caring he was and how unresponsible this was to even happen and how careless it is that y'all killed a good man for no reason,” Miller said through tears.

Her hope now, she says, it to see justice take place.

“One way or another, justice needs to happen to stop all the violence for no reason,” she said.

The death of Cooke represents the second homicide in Lexington in 2023. By this time last year, there were seven homicides.

No arrests have been made in Cooke’s death.