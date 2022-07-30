'I'm worried we're going to find bodies for weeks,' Gov. Beshear provides latest updates about flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear held a press conference on Saturday and provided the latest updates about the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

As of Saturday afternoon, 25 people have been confirmed dead in five counties, including four children: 14 in Knott County, four in Breathitt County, three in Perry County, two in Clay County, and two in Letcher County.

"I'm worried were gonna be finding bodies for weeks to come," said Beshear.

It is unknown how many people are missing due to cell service issues. Five mobile communication vehicles are en route to help with these service issues.

To report a missing person, email ksppubaff@ky.gov or call the following number corresponding by county.

Pike, Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, and Floyd: 606-433-7171

Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry: 606-435-6069

Owsley, Jackson, and Lee: 859-623-2404

Wolfe and Morgan: 606-784-4127

Harlan: 606-573-3131

There is now a massive temporary flight restriction over the flood area, but search and rescue operations are still active.

More than 600 water rescues and over 400 air rescues have been performed by emergency services, including the Kentucky National Guard. Tennessee and West Virginia National Guard have also helped efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is helping with water service issues through 18 tractor trailers of clean water.

Travel trailers are also on their way to eastern Kentucky. Beshear credits last year's tornadoes as helping the state be prepared for this situation.

There have been more than 18,000 power outages, and the governor provided a list of 15 emergency shelters listed by county for those in need.

Beshear reported that the Pan Bowl Lake Dam has almost all leaks fixed. Water is down 10 feet after cresting at 43.47 feet, the highest amount recorded since 1939. Roads surrounding the dam are back open, and the barricades have been removed.

Beshear also said the focus will remain on search and rescue for now. He does not see a rebuilding phase beginning at least for several days or weeks.

More than $684,000 has been donated to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Beshear said that the first part of the funds is to help pay for the funerals.

"The least we ought to be able to do is grieve together," he said.

To donate to the fund, click here.

