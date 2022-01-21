Watch
In honor of Kentucky Guardsman Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The American flag is set to half-staff over the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in honor of Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, who died from COVID-19 complications. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:51:41-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday, Jan. 23, in honor of a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty as part of the Southwest Border Mission and will be interred Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years and was a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Kentucky.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

