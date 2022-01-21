In honor of Kentucky Guardsman Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday, Jan. 23, in honor of a Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty as part of the Southwest Border Mission and will be interred Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years and was a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Kentucky.

All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.