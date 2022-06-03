In the wake of inflation, central Kentucky Farmers' Market presidents share what they have to offer

(LEX 18) — The Madison County Farmers' Market has been around for several decades. They have a lot of community crafts and goods that are sold there. As prices rise for farmers, they continue to work to stay competitive with grocery stores in the area.

Madison County Farmers' Market President, Cynthia Domenghini, says, "The delivery costs are a big one, when we order in really high-quality compost or topsoil to till into our garden spaces, the delivery charge is more expensive than it used to be."

On Saturday, the market will be filled with local growers and sellers that are looking to provide this community with quality options.

"Buying produce at the market is such a great idea because it's harvested so fresh, not only is it going to taste better, but it's going to last you longer," said Domenghini.

She says it's the quality of the local foods that set them apart and can make someone's dollar stretch further.

These vendors are working to keep their costs affordable but are also feeling the brunt of rising costs. The president of the Blue Grass Farmers' Market in Lexington shares that they are also keeping costs competitive, some vendors are determined to keep the low costs their customers have gotten used to.

Blue Grass Farmers' market President, Tammy Hannah, says, "You'll see a lot of the same prices as last year even though you know that their expenses are going up.”

The Blue Grass Farmers Market describes the experience as being more than just a place to buy food - but a place for entertainment and a place where you can get to know the growers and the community.

"You get to know, potentially sometimes their family members that come. You know what's going on in their lives. We've got regular loyal customers that bring their dogs. We know who their dogs are, their kids and I think it's definitely very competitive, especially with inflation going up at all the big market stores,” explained Hannah.

Both these farmers' markets are looking to continue to grow community interests.

