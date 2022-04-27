In wake of scathing state audit, London mayoral candidates pledge transparency

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayoral candidates in London participated in a forum Tuesday night at the London Community Center ahead of Primary Election Day May 17.

The forum was held just weeks after State Auditor Mike Harmon released a scathing report detailing alleged mishandling of taxpayer dollars.

The candidates, Jacob Kirby, Judd Weaver, and Randall Weddle are vying to replace the current mayor, Troy Rudder, who is stepping down at the end of his term.

In Harmon's report, Rudder is accused of hiring his stepdaughter at a higher pay grade than what was established by the ordinance. Harmon also found that "roles and responsibilities [City of London Tourism and Convention] Commission and city were not clearly defined."

Speaking at the forum Tuesday night, the candidates were asked about the audit. They all appeared to suggest the activities described in the audit were symptoms of a lack of transparency and accountability.

"I think we all agree that what this city needs is more transparency," candidate Jacob Kirby said. "And I'm here to work with you to make sure that happens."