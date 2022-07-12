LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the second day of a trial for a local activist in Lexington, the attorney for the defendant's sister was successful in his efforts to quash a motion compelling his client to testify.

Judge John Tackett gaveled court into session early Tuesday morning to address William Davis' motion, which was initially filed as an oral motion Monday.

On the first day of Sarah Williams' trial, her twin sister, April Taylor was handed a subpoena by Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts. Taylor's reaction appeared to suggest the subpoena came as a surprise. Davis confirmed neither he nor Taylor anticipated the subpoena.

Before the jurors were brought inside the courtroom Tuesday, Davis outlined his argument in front of Judge Tackett. Davis cited case law that has held a prosecutor cannot call a witness to testify if that prosecutor has full knowledge that the witness would invoke their Fifth Amendment right.

Judge Tackett sustained Davis' motion, meaning Taylor did not have to testify and could be present in the gallery for the remainder of the trial.

Now Judge Tackett orders Taylor to leave the courtroom. Taylor is upset but walks out. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) July 12, 2022

Davis, however, stated he would request his client leave the courtroom, explaining that he did not want to "further complicate" the trial.

Judge Tackett then ordered Taylor to leave the courtroom for the remainder of the trial, prompting a frustrated Taylor to walk out.

The second day of Williams' trial resumed with more testimony from Lexington police officers who worked during the protests of June 2020.

Williams is facing five misdemeanor charges, including inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. She is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Zachary Ridener, a Lexington police officer, was on the witness stand Tuesday morning, continuing his testimony from Monday.

Ridener, the arresting officer of Williams in June of 2020, was subjected to questions about Williams' drug paraphernalia charge during defense attorney Daniel Whitley's cross-examination.

Ridener brings up event on different day; Chief Lawrence Weathers walked to church for community conversation on race relations. Ridener: Williams yelled to “shut shit down” & protesters prevented Weathers from walking. Whitley points out that chief got to the church. @LEX18News — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) July 12, 2022

Whitley drew attention to the arrest citation, in which Ridener wrote that Williams appeared to have a "crack pipe."

Ridener acknowledged that he filed a report a year later to supplement the original arrest citation. In it, he wrote that after further investigation, the "crack pipe" was actually a "broken vape cartridge" or something akin to that.