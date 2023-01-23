Increased interest in backyard farming amid soaring egg prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's not uncommon to hear the sound of birds singing in Lexington neighborhoods.

The sound of a chicken, might make you raise an eyebrow.

"Almost 20 years ago we got our first chickens," said Izzie Montgomery, the owner of Barefoot Farm.

Two decades ago, though, egg prices weren't quite what they are today.

"I think just raising your own food in general was a huge increase during the pandemic," Montgomery said.

LEX 18

She says in the last few months, people have been inquiring about their Rent a Coop program, where they help people learn to raise chickens with a rental coop.

"We request a three-month commitment," she said. "The coops aren't really designed for winter use."

Still, you can rent a coop and no scrambling to find extra cash for eggs.

"Right now with the 25 girls, we're averaging a dozen eggs a day," she said.

A dozen eggs can run close to $4 at some grocery stores, where you don't always know where your eggs actually come from. When grown locally, it is straight from the source.

"It's a great way to try them out, kind of try before you buy, and see if you do fall in love with them," she said.

To learn about Barefoot Farm's Rent a Coop program, click here.