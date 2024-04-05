Indiana man wins $100,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

(LEX 18) — An Indiana man won $100,000 after purchasing a $30 Break Fort Knox Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket in March from Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco in Milton, Kentucky.

The man told lottery officials he rarely played the lottery and had some extra cash, so he bought a ticket.

When scratching off the ticket, the man says he revealed the number 14 on the first spot and was the game's $100,000 prize.

The man told lottery officials that he works as a teacher and a sports coach at his school.

According to lottery officials, the man plans to use the money for several expenses, especially savings and investments for his family.

He received a check for $72,000 after taxes.

Smoker Friendly Discount Tabacco will get $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.