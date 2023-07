WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — The Whitley County Sheriff's Department rescued an individual after they went over The Cumberland Falls in a kayak.

The person was located by citizens below the falls. A rescue team including the Kentucky State Park Rangers, WCSO Deputies, Whitley EMS, local fire/rescue, and park patrons was organized to rescue the individual.

The individual was alert and talking, however did sustain injuries. The person was transported to the hospital by EMS.