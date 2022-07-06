Watch Now
Individuals at Lexington's Hope Center relocated following kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Department of Corrections says individuals at Lexington's Hope Center are being relocated following a kitchen fire at the non-profit.

"During this transition, we are committed to making sure each person continues to receive treatment," the department said in a statement.

Pursuant to statute, as well as standing contracts, court orders, and conditions of supervision agreements, the Department of Corrections says they have the authority to move residents from contracted facilities as needed.

