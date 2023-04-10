Inflation forces some Kentuckians to scale back on Easter candy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians are feeling the impact of inflation on this Easter Sunday.

Like most things, the price of candy and other things associated with the holiday increased.

Lisa Clark said it’s impacting her shopping habits this year. She spent $29 on candy for her grandkids.

“I spent a little more, but it’s a little higher [in price] so I got less."

Going into the holiday, nearly half of all Easter observers expected inflation to impact their shopping this year, according to a WalletHub survey.

“The candy is expensive, everything basically is for Easter,” said Sylvia Bowers. “I get frustrated with it.”

Inflation isn’t the only thing worrying Easter shoppers. A report released last week by Consumer Reports, a non-profit, said some popular Easter candies, like Peeps, contain Red Dye Number 3. It’s a known carcinogen for rats.

“I don’t like it,” Clark said.

Other people are less concerned.

“I think everything in moderation is not a problem, if you don't eat 100 peeps you're probably ok,” Dan Luchtefeld said.