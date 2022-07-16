Inflation woes hit Breyerfest buyers

Watch Now
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 18:18:16-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Breyerfest held its in-person festival for the first time since the pandemic started.

Avid model horse collectors looking to add to their collections ended up paying inflated prices for the lifelike statues.

"The prices on these have doubled since COVID," said one collector.

Before the pandemic, horse statues could start selling for around 70 dollars, but in 2022 many sellers started their prices in the triple digits.

"I think us not being here for three years has impacted this as well," said seller Lauren Perry.

For buyers, bargaining is the only way to gallop away with a good deal in this collector's market.

"The one I got was 85, and I got him for like 25 bucks over his original price. So, I think it is a good deal," said one buyer.

