Injury collision reported on Winchester Road at Detroit Avenue, all lanes back open

UPDATE: April 16 at 12 p.m.

The reported injury collision on Winchester Road and Detroit Avenue has been cleared on Wednesday and all lanes at Winchester Road are back open.

Original Story:

According to Lexwrecks, emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported injury collision on Winchester Road at Detroit Avenue on Wednesday.

At this time, outbound traffic is being diverted to Delaware Avenue due to the collision at Detroit Avenue.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel continue to work the scene.