Inmate death under investigation after being found unresponsive in cell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A death investigation is underway for an inmate found unresponsive Sunday night.

Community Corrections staff found 42-year-old Michelle Nikkole Robinson unresponsive in her bed.

Medical staff, corrections officers, and the Lexington Fire Department made attempts to revive Robinson but were unsuccessful.

She was pronounced dead at the jail but the Fayette County Coroner's Office at 11:19 p.m.

Lexington Police and the Coroner's Office are investigating the cause and manner of death.

Community Corrections share that an investigation is routine for an in-custody death. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation.