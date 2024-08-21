Inmate dies at Fayette County Detention Center, officials report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bureau of Inmate Management Community Corrections reports that a Fayette County Detention Center inmate died on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. at the jail.

According to police, the inmate, who was identified as 47-year-old William Robert Lane III, was observed by the community corrections staff having an "acute medical distress."

Police say that corrections officers and YesCare medical staff responded to the scene and immediately called 911 for assistance.

Attempts to revive Lane were made by corrections officers, YesCare medical staff, and the Lexington Fire Department were unsuccessful, according to police.

Lane was pronounced dead at the jail by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Lexington police and the coroner's office are investigating the cause and manner of Lane's death.

Police say that an investigation is normal in the case of an "in-custody death" and that the detention center will complete an internal review of the incident.

According to police, Lane was incarcerated on Aug. 13 for Assault in the fourth degree (Domestic Violence) 3rd or more in 5 years, and two charges of Failure to Appear.