Inmate dies in custody in Fayette County

On Sunday, Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was found unresponsive in his bed, but corrections staff. YesCare Staff determined that Younger needed to be transferred to a local hospital. The hospital pronounced him dead at 1:40 a.m.

Younger was incarcerated on Saturday, June 18th for a charge of Alcohol Intoxication.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner are investigating the cause of death. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation.

