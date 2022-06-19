Watch
News

Actions

Inmate dies in custody in Fayette County

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 15:36:55-04

LEXINGTON POLICE AND THE FAYETTE COUNTY CORONER ARE INVESTIGATING THE CAUSE OF DEATH. — An inmate in Fayette County has died while in custody.

On Sunday, Christopher Lee Younger, 44, was found unresponsive in his bed, but corrections staff. YesCare Staff determined that Younger needed to be transferred to a local hospital. The hospital pronounced him dead at 1:40 a.m.

Younger was incarcerated on Saturday, June 18th for a charge of Alcohol Intoxication.

Lexington Police and the Fayette County Coroner are investigating the cause of death. The jail will also conduct an internal investigation.

This is a developing story, please stick with LEX 18 News for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!