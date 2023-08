FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday night, a Franklin County Regional Jail inmate suffered life-threatening injuries after jumping from a transport vehicle window.

According to police, 21-year-old Brianna Hollon jumped out while the vehicle was in motion.

Police say Hollon sustained severe injuries from the incident and was taken to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

There are no updates on her condition, and the incident is under investigation.