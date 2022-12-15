Instilling life lessons is the greatest gift at LTMS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With 10 days to go until Christmas, some of us might still have some shopping to do.

Some students in Lexington got to do that right from the comfort of their own school.

At Lexington Traditional Magnet School, the store comes to the students.

"A lot of our students might not be able to give gifts, so this helps, and they've been so grateful," said Sara Thornton.

Thornton helped to organize the Gift of Giving program.

"We've got things for mom, jewelry, things for granny," she said.

If students are unable to get gifts for family, this is that one stop to pick something out and have it wrapped.

"For some people who can't get gifts out to others, and don't have enough money, this means a lot to other people and me," said Fred Carson Jr.

While these students pick out gifts, this experience has been a gift for teachers, knowing they're teaching a lesson you can't put a price on.

"While test scores might be the end all be all, they're really not because at the end of the day it's about teaching them to be great human beings in life," Thornton said.

"Now they get to give their little brother and nieces, nephews, whoever they have, grannies stuff that they probably weren't even thinking about giving," Carson said.

The lessons instilled during the giving season are perhaps the greatest gift. All gifts the students picked out were free of charge.