Whitley County I-75 closure leads to death investigation

UPDATE: December 14, 2025 at 12:30 p.m.

Interstate 75 in Whitley County was shut down Sunday due to an active police situation that has since been resolved, leaving one person dead.

The closure occurred around the 12.5-mile marker, causing significant traffic disruptions throughout the area. Northbound lanes remained closed as of 12:25 p.m. while the scene transitioned into a death investigation, according to the Whitley County Sheriff's Department. Southbound traffic has resumed.

Side roads including US 25 and Highway 26 experienced heavy congestion as drivers sought alternate routes during the closure. Exits 15 and 11 were backed up as motorists attempted to navigate around the shutdown.

The sheriff's department confirmed there is no threat to public safety and that no force was used by police in the situation.

Original Story:

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department said they will post updates when more information becomes available.

