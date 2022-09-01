Interstate widening project to begin in Lexington, will take more than two years to finish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An interstate widening project for I-64/I-75 is set to begin in Lexington next week to decrease congestion in the area.

The route location will be between the Newtown Pike and Paris Pike Interchanges. The area is along an approximately 6.7-mile section where the two interstates are combined in Fayette County.

The project will widen the interstate to eight lanes (four 12-foot lanes in each direction). The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says improvements will be made to Newtown Pike and Paris Pike ramps.

Officials say the plan addresses increased traffic and anticipated population growth in Fayette and surrounding counties.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says congestion issues currently exist at the interchanges. Crash data from the Kentucky State Police database shows that the number of crashes for this interstate section has increased yearly since 2012.

Work is set to begin on Tuesday, September 6. The anticipated completion date is November 1, 2024.