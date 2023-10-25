Invasive spotted lanternfly spotted in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new invasive species has found its way into Kentucky, according to the University of Kentucky's Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Scientifically known as Lycorma delicatula, the spotted lanternfly could have big repercussions for the economy and quality of life in Kentucky, a release from the College states.

The insect is a feeder that that attacks more than seven host plants. The spotted lanternfly secretes a syrup-like substance while feeding that results in the development of a "black sooty mildew." The material can harm vegetation and entice stinging insects.

"Although the immediate impacts on woodland regions might not be as conspicuous as those in agricultural environments, the additional lanternfly strain imposed on the resources of trees may deteriorate their health," the release states.

University of Kentucky Department of Entomology assistant professor Jonathan Larson says that eggs are being laid right now in infested areas and it is possible that eggs could be laid on cars, trains and other modes of transportation that allow them to travel into Kentucky. Larson describes the eggs as "patches look like smears of mud," and says they won't hatch until next spring.

The release says that the insect is similar to numerous important native species, so correctly identifying the spotted lanternfly is very important. "Adult lanternflies are distinguished by stripes and spots on their front wings and a vivid red hue on their rear wings, contrasting their bodies, predominantly colored in white, black and khaki."

As older nymphs and adults, spotted lanternflies prefer to feed on Tree-of-Heavens. The Tree-of-Heaven is a rapid-growing tree with spores that the wind can carry. "Further, the types of areas where Tree-of-Heavens pop up can overlap with areas where the spotted lanternfly may be introduced," Larson explained.

The release from the College warns that infested regions can be subject to quarantines, permits and restrictions on the movement of products such as lumber.

The college asked the public for assistance in the matter of the invasive species by taking pictures of suspected spotted lanternflies and sending them, along with the county it was spotted in, to reportapest@uky.edu.

Larson concludes saying, "With citizens' cooperation and help, it will help us track this pest’s invasion into the state and maybe even slow it down."

