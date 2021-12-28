Investigation underway after domestic shooting in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rockcastle Co. Deputy Coroner Jeff Smithern confirms a shooting took place on Monday night at 11:48 p.m. at 947 Flat Gap Road.

Emergency crews arrived and discovered a man deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He's been identified as 25-year-old Alex Helton.

A woman was also at the scene and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to UK Hospital where she is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated as a domestic shooting. There are no other parties involved. The investigation is being led by the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office.