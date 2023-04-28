Watch Now
Investigation underway after fire breaks on vacant house in Richmond

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 28, 2023
RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters in Richmond are working to figure out what caused a fire at a vacant house Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the fire at a house on Four Mile. LEX 18 spoke with a woman who saw it happen.

Lea Schreiber and her husband were in their semi-truck about to start a shift when they first noticed the flames around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

She tells us the two of them watched as the fire quickly spread throughout the home.

The Richmond Fire Department put out the flames but Chief Sam Kirby says once firefighters started working the fire, it spread quickly to the front and it became an unfeasible atmosphere.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

