Investigation underway after person shot on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on East New Circle Road.

Around 7:02 p.m. police received a report of shots fired at 1101 East New Circle Road.

Once arrived, officers found a victim in the parking lot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are following a lead, and the Personal Crime Detection Unit is handling the investigation.

