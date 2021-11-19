'Is he really on my porch?' Porch pirate nabs Christmas gift

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carol Green-Cooper was at a friend's house Thursday morning when she received a notification on her phone that her Ring camera had captured some activity in front of her house.

"I don't think he realized I had a Ring," Green-Cooper said, referring to the man seen approaching her porch holding what appeared to be filled garbage bags. "I was just in awe, like, 'Is he really on my porch?'"

In the video shared with LEX 18, the man can be seen reaching down and picking up something. He then quickly walks out of view.

Green-Cooper said he had stolen a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her son.

"It could've been my medicine or his medicine," she noted.

When she called the police, she was told it may be another two or three weeks before an investigator can come to her home.

"Thanks to the advent of those Ring doorbells that people have in their homes," Heather Clary, of the Better Business Bureau, said. "There's a lot more of this kind of activity being reported."

Clary, who is the director of communications for the BBB serving Central & Eastern Kentucky, said online shoppers should consider monitoring their front door and customizing their deliveries. For example, she said, a consumer can request that a delivery be placed in a specified out-of-sight location, instead of right in front of the door.

Other tips from the BBB and U.S. Postal Service include: