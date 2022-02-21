Isaiah House to serve as substance use disorder provider for AssuredPartners

WILLISBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isaiah House Treatment Center is working with AssuredPartners to expand access for their members to receive addiction treatment.

Isaiah House has joined the Assured Excellence program, designed to connect employees and their dependents with high-quality health care at a reduced cost to employees and their employers.

Through the partnership, eligible members of AssuredPartners' self-funded health insurance plans will have in-network access to Isaiah House Treatment Center, including addiction treatment, primary care, and mental health services.

Isaiah House offers short-term and long-term residential, intensive outpatient, and outpatient addiction treatment. They also offer programs to help those impacted by substance use disorder achieve long-term recovery success. These include academic opportunities, vocational training, peer support and counseling, guaranteed employment opportunities after 100 days of treatment, and opportunities to address the spiritual, physical, mental, financial, legal, and educational aspects of a client’s life.

Isaiah House has centers for men in Willisburg and Chaplin and centers for women in Versailles, Harrodsburg, and Hustonville. They also offer outpatient services for all patients in Danville through Real Hope Behavioral Health and Real Health Primary Care.