'It hurts': Longview Golf Course vandalized over the weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Longview Golf Course was vandalized over the weekend for the second time in the past five months. Director of the golf course, Steven Conley's, heart sank when he pulled into work the morning of the biggest golf tournament of the year.

The grass was pulled out in the rough, the fairway had deep divots, and there were tread marks through the sixth green. Conley is looking at thousands of dollars in damages.

"It hits you on a personal level cause you're putting in all this time and effort to give them the best conditions there are and then someone does this," said Conley.

Rodney Dunn has been a member since the sixties. Dunn has played so many times that he is part of the golf course. With Longview Golf Course being vandalized twice within the last five months, it had him thinking that people don't appreciate things as they should.

Conley, in the future, is looking into putting up a fence or security cameras. "It hurts," said Conley in hopes of preventing future vandalism on the green or anywhere else on the golf course.