'It scared us both': Lexington councilman's home vandalized while family was eating dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington Councilman Bill Farmer and his wife were eating dinner here at their home Sunday night when all of a sudden they said they heard someone yell and pound on their front door. Then they heard glass shatter.

"It scared us both," Farmer said. "We've been married 30 years. We've never really had that kind of thing where we were both very scared at the same time."

Once he got to the door, he realized a pane of glass had been broken and he didn't see anyone. He said no one else in the neighborhood was targeted. That, plus his large campaign sign out front, makes him wonder if it was politically motivated.

LEX 18

Farmer is currently running for a council at-large seat in Lexington.

"The campaign has been good," Farmer said. "The people in the field with me have been nice. We've all had genial relations. But that doesn't mean somebody's upset somewhere about something. Or this is just coincidence. And maybe it is but it's an odd one and one that draws a lot of raised eyebrows."

This all happened just days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked with a hammer in their home. Farmer denounced any kind of political violence.

"You don't want that in any capacity anywhere," he said. "We don't want it here and I'm sure other candidates would echo that. I think though what we do want is sensible public conversation that doesn't include fists."

Farmer said a company was scheduled to fix his window Tuesday. On Wednesday, he plans to have security cameras installed.

Lexington Police is investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 859-258-3600. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Police confirm anyone charged in the case would be charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief.