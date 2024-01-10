'It was a blessing in disguise': Kentucky woman wins $2 million Powerball prize

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman won $2 million after purchasing a Powerball ticket for the December 20 drawing that had an estimated $572 million jackpot.

The Elizabethtown native, who wished to remain anonymous, matched the five numbers and added the Power Play to her ticket.

The woman told lottery officials she didn't know she had won until she stopped at a store on her way home from work and scanned her ticket. She said that she waited until after the holidays to cash it in so that she could "soak it in."

According to lottery officials, the woman received a check for $1,440,000 after taxes and plans to use the winnings for home renovations.

The Five Star on North Dixie in Radcliff will receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.