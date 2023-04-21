'It was a total surprise': Louisville woman wins over $148,000 from Kentucky Lottery app

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville woman won over $148,000 after playing a game on the Kentucky Lottery app.

According to lottery officials, Crystal Young bet $10 on the Bank Buster Jackpot instant play game just before going to sleep.

After wagering the $10, she quickly realized that she had hit the jackpot.

Kentucky Lottery

Young was skeptical so she contacted the Kentucky Lottery's customer service to get confirmation, and that's when officials told her she would receive an email.

She was then notified that she had won the Bank Buster Jackpot progressive jackpot of $148,499.06.

The following day, she and her husband went to work and afterward headed to the lottery headquarters.

Young walked away with a check for $106,176.83 after taxes.

She told officials that she didn't have plans for the money immediately.