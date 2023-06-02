Items to not leave in your vehicle during the summer

(LEX 18) — The heat has cranked up in Kentucky, which is a time to remind drivers of how hot a vehicle can get while parked in the sun.
A child or pet should never be left in a parked vehicle during the summer, including the following list of items:
- Sunglasses
- Sunscreen
- Medicines
- Cosmetics
- Aerosol cans
- Electronics
- Batteries
- Pens, markers, and crayons
- Food
- DVDs and CDs
- Beer and wine
- Canned and bottled soda
- Plastic water bottles
- Cigarette/cigar lighters
- Credit/debit cards
Leaving the items in your hot vehicle can severely damage, destroy, or even cause to explode.
A report suggests that keeping an insulated cooler in the vehicle can offer some short term protection for items in the heat.