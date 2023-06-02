Watch Now
Items to not leave in your vehicle during the summer

Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 10:35:46-04

(LEX 18) — The heat has cranked up in Kentucky, which is a time to remind drivers of how hot a vehicle can get while parked in the sun.

A child or pet should never be left in a parked vehicle during the summer, including the following list of items:

  • Sunglasses
  • Sunscreen
  • Medicines
  • Cosmetics
  • Aerosol cans
  • Electronics
  • Batteries
  • Pens, markers, and crayons
  • Food
  • DVDs and CDs
  • Beer and wine
  • Canned and bottled soda
  • Plastic water bottles
  • Cigarette/cigar lighters
  • Credit/debit cards

Leaving the items in your hot vehicle can severely damage, destroy, or even cause to explode.
A report suggests that keeping an insulated cooler in the vehicle can offer some short term protection for items in the heat.

