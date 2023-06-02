Items to not leave in your vehicle during the summer

(LEX 18) — The heat has cranked up in Kentucky, which is a time to remind drivers of how hot a vehicle can get while parked in the sun.

A child or pet should never be left in a parked vehicle during the summer, including the following list of items:



Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Medicines

Cosmetics

Aerosol cans

Electronics

Batteries

Pens, markers, and crayons

Food

DVDs and CDs

Beer and wine

Canned and bottled soda

Plastic water bottles

Cigarette/cigar lighters

Credit/debit cards

Leaving the items in your hot vehicle can severely damage, destroy, or even cause to explode.

A report suggests that keeping an insulated cooler in the vehicle can offer some short term protection for items in the heat.