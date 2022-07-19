'It's a blessing': Somerset woman wins $210,000 scratch-off prize at 'favorite' lottery store

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Somerset woman won $210,000 at her favorite lottery store.

Rachael Dabney says she likes stopping at Stanford Food Mart & Donut Shop when she passes through the town. She credits the nice staff for her returns.

During her latest visit, Dabney purchased a $10 Power 10’s Scratch-off ticket. Initially, she believed she only won $210.

"But then I saw the comma!" Dabney said.

She realized she had uncovered the $210,000 top prize and looked over it five times before calling her husband, David. He didn't believe it either.

After she called him using FaceTime and showed him the winning ticket, he changed his mind. "I believed her then," David told lottery officials.

The final check after taxes awarded Dabney $149,100. With two children about to drive soon, she said the money will be used to get each of them a used car.

"It's a blessing," Dabney said. "We wouldn’t be able to buy them cars if we hadn't won."

Her favorite lottery store will also get an award. For selling the winning ticket, Stanford Food Mart & Donut Shop will receive a $2,100 bonus prize.