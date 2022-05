LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new zebra to the world.

The zoo's 6-year-old Hartmann's mountain zebra, Azizi, gave birth to a female foal just before midnight on Thursday, May 12.

The zoo says the mom and foal are both doing well. Guests can stop by and see the pair with the rest of the zebra herd in the Africa zone.

At the neonatal exam, the filly weighed 71 lbs. and was deemed strong and healthy. Her name will be determined soon.