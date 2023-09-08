'It’s about time': Arrest in Crystal Rogers case brings renewed hope for justice

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Bardstown are feeling a renewed sense of hope that justice for Crystal Rogers' family and their community is possible following the arrest of Joseph Lawson in connection to the disappearance of Rogers.

“It’s about time,” said Sarah Carrico, who lives nearby. In the eight years since Rogers disappeared, this is the first arrest in a case that has captivated the nation’s attention.

Carrico is hopeful that Lawson can provide police information which can lead to additional arrests. Lawson’s charge is for criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

“This family needs justice, her children, her mother, oh man they need it so bad," Carrico said.

Melissa Maitland, the owner of Wild Thyme Herbal Apothecary in downtown Bardstown, said the news of Lawson’s arrest left her “shocked” and “surprised.”

The surprise comes from how long it’s been since the murder took place.

“A lot of the hope was gone, but I always held on to a little,” Maitland said.

It’s extremely important justice is achieved because of how deeply the murders have impacted people in town, she said.

“I really pray that this leads to justice for the family and the town,” Maitland said.

Carrico said the town has suffered as well, its image as one of the country’s most beautiful towns stained by the murders of Rogers, her father, and Officer Jason Ellis.

“In all honesty, we want all this solved so we can be the smallest beautiful town in the world,” Carrico said.

To make that happen sooner, she offered her own plea.

“Anybody who knows anything, open your mouth, it's been long enough, it's been too ‘dag’ on long, open your mouth,” Carrico said. “Her mom and children deserve closure.”

