'It's about time': Bardstown residents relieved after Brooks Houck’s arrest in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bardstown residents are relieved to see Brooks Houck behind bars, charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

“I feel like it’s about time,” said Ruth Fields, who lives a few doors down from the Nelson County Correctional Center where Houck was booked Wednesday.

“It’s been eight long years that this has been going on, that poor old lady, Crystal’s mom, is about to drive herself crazy wanting to get this done,” she said.

Rita Hillard lives a few doors down and also has a view of the jail where Houck was briefly.

“It’s an awesome day,” she said.

Her daughter is friends with Crystal’s stepdaughter, she said.

She can only imagine what Crystal’s mother, Sherri, is feeling.

“I know she is ecstatic, but I also know she is praying he gets what he deserves and the justice system will actually get him for him instead of just a slap on the wrist,” Hillard said.

She wants the world to see Houck’s mugshot because of the pain Crystal’s family has experienced.

Both she and Fields have long felt Houck, considered the prime suspect, committed the crime.

Fields said the murder of Rogers, her father, and a police officer has left a stain on the community.

"It's kinda scary, I'm a single woman. It's kinda scary one of your neighbors could be a murderer,” Fields said.

Now, they both say they are breathing a sigh of relief.

“It's happiness because I can look down there and you know what, and be like there you are, a cot, three nasty meals, and I'm here loving life because you're where you belong, and I can look down there every day and say 'thank god that’s your home,'” Hillard said.

