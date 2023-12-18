'It's amazing': Richmond man wins $500,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond man won $500,000 after purchasing a $20 Wild Numbers 100X scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, the man stopped at a Gasoline Alley in Winchester on December 3, where he purchased the ticket.

The man who is an avid lottery player says he's won $1,000 on the ticket a few times.

After unveiling the top prize of $500,000, the man says he went home to surprise his family.

The man and his wife told lottery officials that they plan to give their family members a portion of the money for medical and educational expenses.

The couple received a check for $357,500 after taxes.

Gasoline Alley will get $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.