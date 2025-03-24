'It's another 23rd going by without answers': Vigil in London honors Doug Harless

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been three months since the London community lost Doug Harless, and on Sunday night, they honored his memory with a vigil.

Doug Harless, a London resident, lost his life on December 23, 2024. London Police were executing a search warrant for lawn equipment when neighbors say they entered the wrong house and fired shots into the home that killed Harless.

People in London refuse to be quiet about Harless's death. They let their voices be heard Sunday night in front of the London Police Department during a vigil.

Despite the pouring rain, nearly a dozen people gathered with candles in a silent honor for Harless.

"We always want to remember him. Today's the 23rd. It's another 23rd going by without answers, accountability, action to make sure it doesn't happen again. And we just don't want people to forget," said Jamie Burns, who attended the vigil and has supported Harless.

Burns says until they get some answers, they will continue to hold a vigil for Harless every month on the 23rd.