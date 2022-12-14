'It's beautiful:' Knott County school gym hosts first basketball game after flood repairs

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Marking a major milestone, Knott County Central High School hosted their first basketball game since their gymnasium was damaged by last July's flooding.

The entire floor of the gym had to be replaced after multiple inches of water left the hardwood unsalvageable.

Architecture and construction teams were brought in to rebuild the floor. They were able to do so before the school's scheduled varsity and junior varsity basketball home opener against Letcher County.

"We thought we lost it all and now we have it back now, it's crazy," said Knott High School junior Krista Hatmaker. "It's very surreal and I can't believe how good it looks."

Lexington-based Integrity Architecture and Trace Creek Construction both worked on putting in the new floor. They, along with other firms, provided the school a $3,000 check between both games.

The money can be used however the school would like to use it. Integrity Architecture plans to make future donations in the years ahead, according to Joe Rasnick, the company's co-founder and principal.

"Since we had a lot of people on our team from the area we thought we'd do something a little bit more," Rasnick said "I's a small step but a step nonetheless."

The final score didn't really matter Tuesday night. It was about a community coming together and getting their gathering place back.

"Just to see it all come together to see our fans, basketball being played in the gym, means a lot to the entire community," said school athletic director Justin Amburgey.