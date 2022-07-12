'It's frustrating': High gas prices impacting summer camping plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Roy family had a grand road trip planned for this week.

"There's a lot of things that we don't do because we live here," she said. "We think we'll eventually get to it and we don't. Like I have never been to the Ark Encounter and it's 30 minutes away. Now is the time to do all the things that are local and fun to do here in Kentucky."

They were supposed to drive their RV from their home in Indiana to Florida.

But they stopped about 800 miles short to save on gas.

"It's frustrating," Ed Roy said.

Their final destination is now in Kentucky at the Whispering Hills RV Park.

"We want to go to as many places as possible but costs will kind of prohibit that," Roy said.

The Roy family is part of the 20 percent of people who say increased costs have a great deal of impact on their 2022 camping plans. That's according to the KOA North American Camping report.

Their story is also part of a pattern Whispering Hills RV Park office manager Sarah Lazarus has seen quite a bit lately.

"They want to go out west or they want to do the big things but it's just not economical right now for them to do that," Lazarus said.

If shortening the distance of a trip doesn't work, she said some cancel. She had 12 cancelations today alone. At least five said it was because of high gas prices.

"You just have to figure out what you're willing to spend a vacation," Lazarus said.

For Kentuckians who decide to save on gas and keep it closer to home, Lazarus said it's a great option that we all sometimes take for granted.

To plan your Kentucky trip, the state Transportation Cabinet suggests ordering a 2022-23 Kentucky Highway Map here.

According to KYTC, the map "was designed to make it simple to hop in the car and see more of the Bluegrass State – from favorite vacation spots to hidden gems you’ve never found before."